Supreme Court's Faith Shaken by False Statements in Convicts' Petitions

The Supreme Court of India has expressed its disappointment over repeated false statements made by lawyers in petitions seeking the premature release of convicts. A bench highlighted several recent instances where misleading information compromised the integrity of judicial proceedings. The court urged due diligence, yet refrained from penalizing petitioners for their lawyers' errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has expressed strong disapproval over attorneys repeatedly presenting false statements in court petitions aimed at securing the early release of convicts. The criticism came from a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, who noted multiple instances of such misconduct in the past three weeks.

In its latest order, the bench remarked on the prevalence of petitions containing blatant falsehoods, which it said undermines the faith the judiciary places in legal representatives. The court highlighted the challenge judges face in scrutinizing numerous documents for each case due to the sheer volume of petitions.

Particularly concerning was a case where incorrect claims about the duration of imprisonment were made in pursuit of remission. The bench stressed the importance of accurate representations, especially concerning the nature of offenses when considering early release. They directed pertinent authorities to review cases with due diligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

