Supreme Court's Faith Shaken by False Statements in Convicts' Petitions

The Supreme Court of India has expressed strong disapproval over attorneys repeatedly presenting false statements in court petitions aimed at securing the early release of convicts. The criticism came from a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, who noted multiple instances of such misconduct in the past three weeks.

In its latest order, the bench remarked on the prevalence of petitions containing blatant falsehoods, which it said undermines the faith the judiciary places in legal representatives. The court highlighted the challenge judges face in scrutinizing numerous documents for each case due to the sheer volume of petitions.

Particularly concerning was a case where incorrect claims about the duration of imprisonment were made in pursuit of remission. The bench stressed the importance of accurate representations, especially concerning the nature of offenses when considering early release. They directed pertinent authorities to review cases with due diligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)