Indian Overseas Bank Wins Rajbhasha Kirti Pratham Puraskar for Second Year in a Row

Indian Overseas Bank has won the Rajbhasha Kirti Pratham Puraskar for the second consecutive year in the Official Language Implementation category. The award, given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, highlights the bank's efforts in promoting the use of Hindi language. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Overseas Bank has clinched the Rajbhasha Kirti Pratham Puraskar for the second consecutive year in the Official Language Implementation category for 2023-24, as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The award celebrates the steadfast commitment of the Chennai-based public sector bank to promote Hindi and enhance official language policies across its operations.

The honor was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the bank's Managing Director and CEO, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, during the Hindi Day celebrations and the Diamond Jubilee of Official Languages in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

