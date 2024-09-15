RJD's Protest March: A Call for Law and Order in Bihar
RJD leaders and workers protested in Patna over increasing crime rates and the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. The march was halted at Income Tax Crossing, but a delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, urging his intervention and condemning the Nitish Kumar government's inefficacy.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, RJD leaders and workers took to the streets of Patna in a protest march, highlighting concerns over increasing crime rates and a deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.
The march, organized by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), began at the party's state office on Veerchand Patel Road and was set to end at Raj Bhavan. However, officials stopped the march at Income Tax Crossing.
Despite the disruption, a delegation of RJD leaders was escorted to Raj Bhavan by administrative officials. There, they submitted a memorandum to a designated official, seeking Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's intervention, emphasizing the state government's failure to address escalating crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RJD
- protest
- Bihar
- law and order
- crime
- Patna
- Nitish Kumar
- Governor
- politics
- memorandum
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Hospital Equipment Thief; 17 Arrested in Nationwide Cybercrime Bust
Modi Emphasizes Swift Justice for Crimes Against Women at Judicial Conference
Philippine authorities detain more than 160 people over suspected cybercrime operation
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Advocates Zero Tolerance for Crime
Bombay High Court Criticizes Police for Handling of Serious Crime