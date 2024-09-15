RJD's Protest March: A Call for Law and Order in Bihar

On Sunday, RJD leaders and workers took to the streets of Patna in a protest march, highlighting concerns over increasing crime rates and a deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

The march, organized by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), began at the party's state office on Veerchand Patel Road and was set to end at Raj Bhavan. However, officials stopped the march at Income Tax Crossing.

Despite the disruption, a delegation of RJD leaders was escorted to Raj Bhavan by administrative officials. There, they submitted a memorandum to a designated official, seeking Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's intervention, emphasizing the state government's failure to address escalating crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)