RJD's Protest March: A Call for Law and Order in Bihar

RJD leaders and workers protested in Patna over increasing crime rates and the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. The march was halted at Income Tax Crossing, but a delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, urging his intervention and condemning the Nitish Kumar government's inefficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:47 IST
On Sunday, RJD leaders and workers took to the streets of Patna in a protest march, highlighting concerns over increasing crime rates and a deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

The march, organized by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), began at the party's state office on Veerchand Patel Road and was set to end at Raj Bhavan. However, officials stopped the march at Income Tax Crossing.

Despite the disruption, a delegation of RJD leaders was escorted to Raj Bhavan by administrative officials. There, they submitted a memorandum to a designated official, seeking Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's intervention, emphasizing the state government's failure to address escalating crimes.

