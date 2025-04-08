Left Menu

Crime of Passion: Young Lovers Turn Murderous in Navi Mumbai

A young couple in Navi Mumbai allegedly murdered a cab driver who blackmailed the woman with a secret video. The couple surrendered after the crime, leading to their arrest. The victim, Surendra Pandey, was killed by the pair after demanding sexual favors from the accused woman, Rhea Sarkanysingh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young couple from Navi Mumbai stands accused of a gruesome homicide, driven by a series of blackmailing events. On Tuesday, the alleged murder surfaced after the 19-year-old private sector employee and her boyfriend were apprehended for killing a cab driver. This startling news has gripped the region's attention.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Surendra Pandey, had been blackmailing the woman, Rhea Sarkanysingh, after recording an intimate video of her with her boyfriend, Vishal Shinde. Pandey allegedly demanded sexual favors, leading to a violent confrontation where he was killed with a hammer.

After fleeing the crime scene, the duo journeyed to Sangamner, where they surrendered to local authorities upon persuasion by Shinde's parents. Currently, both accused are held by Navi Mumbai police as the investigation continues to unfold. They remain in custody until their court appearance on April 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

