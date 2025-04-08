Tragic Crime in Maharashtra: Young Girl's Life Cut Short
A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, and murdered by a 20-year-old in Thane, Maharashtra. The suspect was arrested after the body was found in a building duct. Charges include murder and sexual offences under POCSO and BNS act. The incident shocked the community.
In a disturbing incident in Maharashtra's Thane, a 10-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped, and murdered by a 20-year-old man. The suspect allegedly enticed the girl with toys, took her to his apartment, and committed the heinous acts before throwing her body from the sixth floor.
Authorities arrested the accused after the crime was reported late Monday night at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra. The police have charged him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The gruesome discovery came after some residents heard a loud noise and alerted the authorities. A challenging rescue followed, with officials retrieving the child's body from a duct. The horrific event has left the community in shock and mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
