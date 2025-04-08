Left Menu

Delhi Police Crime Branch Cracks Down on IPL 2025 Betting and Drug Trafficking

The Delhi Police Crime Branch dismantled a cricket betting syndicate during the IPL 2025 season, arresting six individuals. Additionally, a notorious interstate drug trafficker was apprehended with a substantial heroin haul. The operations highlight ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities in the capital.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an illegal cricket betting syndicate operating during the IPL 2025 season. The crackdown in Paharganj led to the arrest of six individuals, along with the recovery of electronic devices and documents associated with their illicit activities.

The individuals arrested include Vijay, Mohit, Kushagra, Gagan, Bharat, and Pulkit. They were caught placing bets on the IPL T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans on April 6. The operation seized a laptop, a tablet, five mobile phones used in the bets, and ten additional mobiles linked to the suspects, alongside notebooks detailing betting transactions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aditya Gautam, revealed that Vijay masterminded the operation. In collaboration, others played roles ranging from site facilitation by Mohit to payment management by Kushagra, Gagan, Bharat, and Pulkit. Police also intercepted a notorious drug trafficker named Imran with 315 grams of heroin, valued over Rs 1.5 crore, underlining the persistent fight against illegal rackets in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

