Delhi Police Busts Counterfeit Visa Gang in Tilak Nagar

Delhi Police have arrested seven people in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, dismantling a counterfeit visa operation. The bust led to the seizure of numerous fake visas and equipment used in their production. Key individuals include Manoj Monga, the main accused, and several others, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended seven individuals involved in a counterfeit visa operation in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, officials reported on Sunday. The crackdown has exposed a sophisticated network of fake visa manufacturing.

Police seized a large number of items from the main accused, Manoj Monga's residence, including fake visa stickers, Nepalese and Indian passports, and various forms of equipment. Monga is believed to have been running this illegal operation out of his home for several years.

The investigation began on September 2 when a man named Sandeep was found with a fake Swedish visa at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Subsequent arrests revealed a network including travel agents and other associates. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details and arrest additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

