Delhi Police Busts Counterfeit Visa Gang in Tilak Nagar

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended seven individuals involved in a counterfeit visa operation in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, officials reported on Sunday. The crackdown has exposed a sophisticated network of fake visa manufacturing.

Police seized a large number of items from the main accused, Manoj Monga's residence, including fake visa stickers, Nepalese and Indian passports, and various forms of equipment. Monga is believed to have been running this illegal operation out of his home for several years.

The investigation began on September 2 when a man named Sandeep was found with a fake Swedish visa at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Subsequent arrests revealed a network including travel agents and other associates. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details and arrest additional suspects.

