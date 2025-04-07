Left Menu

Karti Chidambaram Seeks Deferral in Visa Scam Money Laundering Case

Karti Chidambaram has approached the Delhi High Court to defer the framing of charges in alleged money laundering cases connected to the Chinese visa scam and Aircel Maxis scam. The counsel argues for delay until CBI cases resolve, citing the necessity of predicate offence determination for money laundering charges.

Karti Chidambaram, a Congress MP, has sought the Delhi High Court's intervention to postpone charge framing in the alleged money laundering cases tied to the Chinese visa scam and Aircel Maxis scam. The plea seeks a delay until related CBI cases conclude, emphasizing the foundational predicate offences.

The petition highlights that the outcome of the CBI cases directly impacts the basis for money laundering charges. Counsel argues that procedural propriety demands clarity and resolution on predicate offences before advancing charges in corresponding money laundering cases.

The Enforcement Directorate, led by their counsel, pointed out that according to the Supreme Court, proceedings in CBI and ED cases are separate, although the money laundering case outcomes hinge on the predicate case verdicts, which have yet to be established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

