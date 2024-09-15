Tragic Incident in Perambra: Mother and Baby Found Dead in Well

A 36-year-old woman and her three-month-old baby were found dead inside a well in Perambra on Sunday, police reported.

The deceased, identified as Greeshma from Anchampeedika, had recently given birth and was residing at her parents' home.

Family members discovered the bodies around 11.30 am and immediately contacted fire and police services. Despite swift action, both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The exact cause of death awaits determination from the post-mortem report.

