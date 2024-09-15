Tragic Incident in Perambra: Mother and Baby Found Dead in Well
A 36-year-old woman named Greeshma and her three-month-old baby were discovered dead inside a well in Perambra. Despite efforts from fire personnel and local police, both lives could not be saved. The cause of death remains unknown pending the post-mortem report.
A 36-year-old woman and her three-month-old baby were found dead inside a well in Perambra on Sunday, police reported.
The deceased, identified as Greeshma from Anchampeedika, had recently given birth and was residing at her parents' home.
Family members discovered the bodies around 11.30 am and immediately contacted fire and police services. Despite swift action, both were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The exact cause of death awaits determination from the post-mortem report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
