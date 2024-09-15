Russian Air Strike Shatters Kharkiv Residential Building, Injuring Dozens

At least 30 people, including three children, sustained injuries when a Russian guided bomb struck a high-rise residential building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Sunday.

'The rescue operation in Kharkiv continues. A Russian air strike. An ordinary residential building, a multi-storey building, was damaged. There is a fire and rubble between the 9th and 12th floors,' President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conveyed via the Telegram messenger app. He shared photos showing smoke and fire pouring out of the building's windows, which were completely shattered.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov reported damage to civilian infrastructure. Located near the Russian border, Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, remains a frequent target of Russian bombs, missiles, and drones.

'And the world must help defend Ukraine from Russian military aircraft, from dozens of guided bombs that take the lives of Ukrainians every day. This terror can be stopped,' Zelenskiy urged. Kyiv asserts the need to deploy more powerful Western-supplied weapons to better counteract Russian forces and prevent further attacks.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians, despite reports and evidence showing thousands of civilian casualties since the invasion began in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)