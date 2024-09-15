Left Menu

Tragic Bet: Teen Drowns in Madhya Pradesh Pond

On Sunday, a 19-year-old named Harish Ahirwar drowned in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. He attempted to swim across a pond as part of a Rs 10 bet with friends. The incident took place in Gorakhpur village under Deori police limits. Ahirwar's body was recovered hours later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:57 IST
Tragic Bet: Teen Drowns in Madhya Pradesh Pond
drowning
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man tragically drowned in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday while attempting to swim across a pond as part of a Rs 10 bet, according to police sources.

The incident occurred at 11am in Gorakhpur village, situated 130 kilometers from the district headquarters, within the jurisdiction of Deori police station, an official confirmed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse stated that the deceased, Harish Ahirwar, was one of three friends involved in the bet. Unfortunately, Ahirwar drowned midway through the pond. His body was retrieved at around 3pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024