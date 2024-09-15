Tragic Bet: Teen Drowns in Madhya Pradesh Pond
On Sunday, a 19-year-old named Harish Ahirwar drowned in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh. He attempted to swim across a pond as part of a Rs 10 bet with friends. The incident took place in Gorakhpur village under Deori police limits. Ahirwar's body was recovered hours later.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
A 19-year-old man tragically drowned in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday while attempting to swim across a pond as part of a Rs 10 bet, according to police sources.
The incident occurred at 11am in Gorakhpur village, situated 130 kilometers from the district headquarters, within the jurisdiction of Deori police station, an official confirmed.
Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse stated that the deceased, Harish Ahirwar, was one of three friends involved in the bet. Unfortunately, Ahirwar drowned midway through the pond. His body was retrieved at around 3pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement