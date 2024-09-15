Tragic Bet: Teen Drowns in Madhya Pradesh Pond

A 19-year-old man tragically drowned in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday while attempting to swim across a pond as part of a Rs 10 bet, according to police sources.

The incident occurred at 11am in Gorakhpur village, situated 130 kilometers from the district headquarters, within the jurisdiction of Deori police station, an official confirmed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse stated that the deceased, Harish Ahirwar, was one of three friends involved in the bet. Unfortunately, Ahirwar drowned midway through the pond. His body was retrieved at around 3pm.

