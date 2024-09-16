New Details Emerge in Gilgo Beach Murders: Unidentified Victim's Image Revealed

Law enforcement officials are set to release new information Monday about one of the victims in the Gilgo Beach murders. This string of deaths, discovered along a New York coastal highway a decade ago, has puzzled investigators for years.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced that the task force will share updates, including new renderings of a male victim of Asian descent, whose remains were found in 2011. The man, likely in his late teens to early 20s, was dressed in women's clothing and may have been a sex worker.

The victim's disappearance timeline and unique circumstances are expected to generate fresh leads. DNA records from Asian individuals are less common in U.S. genetic databases, complicating identification efforts. A local architect, Rex Heuermann, has been charged in related killings but has pleaded not guilty.

