Left Menu

New Details Emerge in Gilgo Beach Murders: Unidentified Victim's Image Revealed

Law enforcement officials will release new information about an unidentified victim in the Gilgo Beach murders. The victim, found in 2011, is believed to be a young Asian male. New renderings of the victim aim to generate fresh leads. A local architect has been charged in connection with related killings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brentwood | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 09:42 IST
New Details Emerge in Gilgo Beach Murders: Unidentified Victim's Image Revealed
kidnapping and murder
  • Country:
  • United States

Law enforcement officials are set to release new information Monday about one of the victims in the Gilgo Beach murders. This string of deaths, discovered along a New York coastal highway a decade ago, has puzzled investigators for years.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced that the task force will share updates, including new renderings of a male victim of Asian descent, whose remains were found in 2011. The man, likely in his late teens to early 20s, was dressed in women's clothing and may have been a sex worker.

The victim's disappearance timeline and unique circumstances are expected to generate fresh leads. DNA records from Asian individuals are less common in U.S. genetic databases, complicating identification efforts. A local architect, Rex Heuermann, has been charged in related killings but has pleaded not guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024