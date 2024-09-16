Left Menu

Mass Detention of Striking Samsung Workers in India

Around 100 striking workers and union leaders protesting for higher wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in Tamil Nadu, India, have been detained by police. The protest, which has disrupted production, is demanding better wages, union recognition, and improved working hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:05 IST
Indian police have detained approximately 100 striking workers and union leaders who were protesting low wages at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India. The group was planning a march on Monday without permission, according to police officials.

The incident marks an escalation in the strike at the Samsung home appliance plant near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Workers are demanding higher wages and have boycotted work for seven days, affecting production that contributes about one-third of Samsung's annual revenue in India, estimated at $12 billion.

Sankar Ganesh, a senior police official of Kancheepuram district, stated the individuals were under "preventive arrest." Another police officer, who preferred anonymity, cited the lack of permission for the march as the reason behind the detentions.

Samsung has not yet responded to requests for comments. Since last week, workers have been staging protests at a makeshift tent near the factory, calling for higher wages, recognition of their union supported by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), and improved working hours.

A. Jenitan, a union leader from CITU, mentioned that police also detained one of their senior leaders, E. Muthukumar, who was spearheading the protests. "The workers have been asked to return to the strike tent," he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

