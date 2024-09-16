Tension in Dakshina Kannada: Stone Pelting and Social Media Sparks Unrest

Tension gripped Katipalla town and BC Road in Dakshina Kannada district following incidents of stone-pelting on places of worship and clashes between two groups, police reported.

The stone-pelting in Katipalla town in Mangaluru taluk occurred late Sunday night. Swift police action prevented any further incidents, although window panes at one place of worship were shattered.

Police revealed the stone pelters arrived on two bikes and quickly fled. In response, heavy police patrols have been deployed.

Tension in Buntwal taluk’s BC Road town, near National Highway 75, escalated on Monday morning due to provocative social media exchanges between two groups.

Dakshina Kannada district police have increased security from Uppinangady to Panemangaluru.

Police have registered a case against VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders Sharan Pumpwell and Puneeth Attavar for their provocative statements.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal has issued a stern warning against inciting statements on social media, as surveillance continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)