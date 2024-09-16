Explosion in Central Cologne Sparks Major Police Operation

A significant police operation is underway in central Cologne following an explosion, as reported by the Bild newspaper on Monday.

Local authorities have taken to the social media platform X to update the public, advising residents to avoid the Hohenzollernring ring road while they address the situation.

The incident has led to heightened security measures in the area, with police actively managing the scene. (Reported by Friederike Heine; Edited by Kevin Liffey)

