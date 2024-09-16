Left Menu

Explosion in Central Cologne Sparks Major Police Operation

A police operation is currently active following an explosion in central Cologne. Authorities have advised residents to avoid the Hohenzollernring ring road area as they respond to the incident. The news was initially reported by the Bild newspaper and confirmed by local police on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A significant police operation is underway in central Cologne following an explosion, as reported by the Bild newspaper on Monday.

Local authorities have taken to the social media platform X to update the public, advising residents to avoid the Hohenzollernring ring road while they address the situation.

The incident has led to heightened security measures in the area, with police actively managing the scene. (Reported by Friederike Heine; Edited by Kevin Liffey)

(With inputs from agencies.)

