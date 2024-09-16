Poland Allocates 1 Billion Zlotys for Flood Relief
Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has announced the allocation of 1 billion zlotys (approximately $260.31 million) to assist victims of severe floods in the southern region of the country.
The funds aim to provide immediate relief and support for reconstruction efforts in the flood-stricken regions.
Tusk emphasized that the allocation would help mitigate the impact of the natural disaster and support affected communities in their recovery.
