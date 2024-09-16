Left Menu

Poland Allocates 1 Billion Zlotys for Flood Relief

Poland's Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has announced the allocation of 1 billion zlotys (approximately $260.31 million) to assist victims of severe floods in the southern region of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:37 IST
Poland has allocated 1 billion zlotys ($260.31 million) to assist those affected by severe flooding in the southern part of the country, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Monday.

The funds aim to provide immediate relief and support for reconstruction efforts in the flood-stricken regions.

Tusk emphasized that the allocation would help mitigate the impact of the natural disaster and support affected communities in their recovery.

