Major Drug Bust in Assam: Three Arrested, 120,000 Yaba Tablets Seized

Three individuals have been arrested, and significant quantities of contraband, including heroin, have been recovered from their possession in Karimganj district, Assam, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

According to Sarma, the operation stemmed from reliable intelligence and was executed by the Karimganj police in the Patel Nagar area. During the operation, a vehicle was intercepted, leading to the seizure of 120,000 Yaba tablets and 537 grams of suspected heroin.

The vehicle involved originated from a neighboring state. The Chief Minister praised the effective operation by the Assam Police, saying, 'Well done.'

(With inputs from agencies.)