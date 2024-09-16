Left Menu

Court Denies Bail to Singer in Heinous Drugs Case

A special court denied bail to singer Priyanka Karkaur, arrested in a drugs case, citing the heinous nature of the crime. The court found significant evidence against Karkaur, who was caught with a commercial quantity of drugs and multiple Aadhaar cards. The judge ruled that releasing her could harm societal interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:39 IST
A special court has denied bail to singer Priyanka Karkaur, who was arrested in December 2023 in a drugs case, citing the heinous nature of the offense.

Karkaur was found in possession of a commercial quantity of drugs and multiple Aadhaar cards with different names. The court stated that her release could be prejudicial to society's interest.

The judge noted significant evidence against Karkaur, including her alleged involvement in drug peddling and collusion with co-accused. The court concluded that there are no justifiable grounds for her bail at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

