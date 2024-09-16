Left Menu

Two More Arrested in Connection with Gym Owner's Murder in Delhi

Two more suspects, Pankaj Kumar and Sachin Yadav, both 20, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Nadir Shah, a gym co-owner in south Delhi. Shah was shot dead by two assailants on a motorcycle. The case is linked to jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba.

Updated: 16-09-2024 21:33 IST
Two More Arrested in Connection with Gym Owner's Murder in Delhi
Two more suspects, Pankaj Kumar and Sachin Yadav, both 20 years old, were arrested from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the murder of Nadir Shah, a gym co-owner in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police announced on Monday.

These arrests bring the total number of people in custody to seven. However, the two primary suspects, identified as Madhur and Raju, remain at large. Shah was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants late last Thursday. Police suspect that jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba, through their associate Sameer Baba, orchestrated the killing.

Investigations reveal that Shah had intervened in a money dispute involving a businessman and the gangsters' members. The police may interrogate Hashim Baba and Sameer Baba, pending court approval, to gather more details. The Special Cell team had earlier arrested four others, seizing firearms and ammunition. The search for the two main shooters continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

