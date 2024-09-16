Bandh Shutters Shops in Solan Amid Sanjauli Mosque Controversy

Shops in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, were largely shuttered as the Sanjauli mosque row in Shimla ignited tensions across the state. The Beopar Mandal's call for bandh received significant support, with Hindu groups marching to demand the registration of migrant workers.

Violence erupted when protesters clashed with police over an 'unauthorized' mosque construction in Sanjauli. At least 10 people were injured as demonstrators breached barricades and threw stones, prompting police to respond with lathi charges and water cannons.

Protesters submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, insisting on the verification of identities of new arrivals in the town. An attempt to forcibly close a vegetable shop led to heightened tension, quickly diffused by police intervention.

Kushal Jethi, president of Solan Beopar Mandal, demanded an inquiry into the origins and intentions of outsiders, emphasizing that no one would be allowed to disrupt the city's peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)