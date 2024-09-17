Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Calls for High-Level Inquiry into Engineering Student's Death in Odisha

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to initiate a high-level inquiry into the death of Abhishek Ravi, a 19-year-old engineering student from Ranchi, who allegedly fell from a hostel rooftop in Bhubaneswar. An investigation is underway, and post-mortem results are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 00:37 IST
Jharkhand CM Calls for High-Level Inquiry into Engineering Student's Death in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday called on Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to order a high-level investigation into the death of Abhishek Ravi, a 19-year-old engineering student from Ranchi.

Ravi, who was enrolled at a college in Khandagiri, reportedly died by falling from the rooftop of his hostel building on September 13, just three days after his admission. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting post-mortem results.

Soren took to social media to demand thorough scrutiny and strict action against any culprits. Bhubaneswar's DCP Prateek Singh assured that the case is being meticulously investigated. An official from the college suggested it might be a case of suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024