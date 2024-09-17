Jharkhand CM Calls for High-Level Inquiry into Engineering Student's Death in Odisha

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday called on Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to order a high-level investigation into the death of Abhishek Ravi, a 19-year-old engineering student from Ranchi.

Ravi, who was enrolled at a college in Khandagiri, reportedly died by falling from the rooftop of his hostel building on September 13, just three days after his admission. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting post-mortem results.

Soren took to social media to demand thorough scrutiny and strict action against any culprits. Bhubaneswar's DCP Prateek Singh assured that the case is being meticulously investigated. An official from the college suggested it might be a case of suicide.

