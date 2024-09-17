Controversial Dance Video Sparks National Security Concerns in Bhopal

A man was detained by police after a video of him dancing obscenely in front of Rani Kamalapati's statue in Bhopal went viral. The authorities quickly sprang into action, and an employee from the 23rd Battalion has become the prime suspect.

Following the video's widespread circulation, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma demanded stringent measures, urging the police to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against those responsible. Sharma submitted a formal memorandum of his demands to Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra.

Police commissioner Mishra confirmed that a suspect, whose face matches the man seen in the video, has been apprehended and is being questioned. A first information report has been filed at Shyamla Hills police station, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)