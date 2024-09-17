Left Menu

UN Expert Condemns Targeting of Gaza Civilians and Human Rights Defenders Amid Conflict

Lawlor highlighted the attacks on Gaza’s oldest human rights organization, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), whose offices have been destroyed and staff members killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:46 IST
Lawlor emphasized the critical role of human rights defenders in documenting war crimes and called for their protection, urging independent investigations into unlawful killings and violations of international law. Image Credit: Twitter (@MaryLawlorhrds)

Ten months after Israel's war on Gaza began following Hamas' 7 October attacks, Israeli Defense Forces continue to starve and kill civilians, while human rights defenders face relentless threats, UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor said today.

Despite provisional measures from the International Court of Justice aimed at preventing acts of genocide in Gaza, the violence has persisted. Lawlor highlighted the attacks on Gaza’s oldest human rights organization, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), whose offices have been destroyed and staff members killed.

Two women lawyers from the PCHR, Nour Abu al-Nour and Dana Yaghi, were killed in air raids earlier this year, along with their families. Human rights defenders like them, who strive to document violations, are increasingly becoming targets themselves. The PCHR has also faced an online smear campaign accusing it of terrorist affiliations, further complicating their work.

Lawlor emphasized the critical role of human rights defenders in documenting war crimes and called for their protection, urging independent investigations into unlawful killings and violations of international law.

 

