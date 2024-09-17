Tragic Arrow Attack Leads to Double Fatality in Chhattisgarh

A tragic event unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, where a man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife with an arrow before committing suicide by hanging himself. The incident took place on Monday in Thengrimar village under the Shyang police station limits, according to police officials.

Jagannath Manjhwar, 37, reportedly had an altercation with his wife, Santoshi Bai, that escalated, leading him to attack her with an arrow in their home. The arrow struck her neck, resulting in her immediate death. Following this, Manjhwar allegedly took his own life by hanging himself from the ceiling in the same room.

Police were alerted to the scene, recovered a bloodstained arrow, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)