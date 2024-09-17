Gunfire Erupts in Bamako Amid Rising Insecurity in Mali

Early Tuesday morning, the sound of gunfire echoed through Bamako, the capital of Mali.

Residents in Banankabougou, heading to the mosque for morning prayers, retreated as shots rang out around 0530 GMT. Conflicting reports suggested gunfire originated from either the airport direction or near the gendarmerie.

A security source confirmed that multiple neighborhoods, including areas close to the main international airport, experienced gunfire. Mali has been battling an Islamist insurgency since 2012, with the conflict spreading across the Sahel region. The instability has led to thousands of deaths and millions being displaced.

Public frustration over the government's failure to ensure security has spurred two coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021, alongside similar upheaval in Burkina Faso and Niger. Despite junta promises to improve security, including alliances with Russia, jihadist attacks persist. In late July, experienced Wagner fighters suffered casualties in a battle between Tuareg rebels and the Malian army.

(With inputs from agencies.)