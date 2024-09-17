Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts in Bamako Amid Rising Insecurity in Mali

Gunfire was reported early Tuesday morning in Bamako, the capital of Mali, with shots heard in several neighborhoods including near the international airport. The incident highlights ongoing instability in a nation grappling with a jihadist insurgency and recent military coups. Thousands have been killed and millions displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:18 IST
Gunfire Erupts in Bamako Amid Rising Insecurity in Mali

Early Tuesday morning, the sound of gunfire echoed through Bamako, the capital of Mali.

Residents in Banankabougou, heading to the mosque for morning prayers, retreated as shots rang out around 0530 GMT. Conflicting reports suggested gunfire originated from either the airport direction or near the gendarmerie.

A security source confirmed that multiple neighborhoods, including areas close to the main international airport, experienced gunfire. Mali has been battling an Islamist insurgency since 2012, with the conflict spreading across the Sahel region. The instability has led to thousands of deaths and millions being displaced.

Public frustration over the government's failure to ensure security has spurred two coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021, alongside similar upheaval in Burkina Faso and Niger. Despite junta promises to improve security, including alliances with Russia, jihadist attacks persist. In late July, experienced Wagner fighters suffered casualties in a battle between Tuareg rebels and the Malian army.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024