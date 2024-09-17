Left Menu

Malaysian Authorities Seal Bank Accounts Amid Child Abuse Investigation Linked to Islamic Business Group

Malaysian authorities have frozen nearly 100 bank accounts and are investigating the Islamic business group Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) for child abuse, neglect, and alleged money laundering. Over 400 children and youth were rescued from GISB-run charity homes. The King of Malaysia has called for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:48 IST
Malaysian authorities have frozen almost 100 bank accounts linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB) amid investigations into suspected child abuse, according to a senior police official on Tuesday.

Authorities are probing GISB for allegedly operating charity homes from which police rescued more than 400 children and youth last week. Many of those rescued reportedly exhibited signs of sexual abuse and neglect. The frozen accounts contain over 580,000 ringgit ($136,000), and the company is also under scrutiny for alleged money laundering and religious offences, stated Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain.

Despite previously denying the allegations, GISB's chief executive later admitted to violations, including isolated cases of sodomy at the youth homes. The case has caused outrage in Muslim-majority Malaysia, highlighting GISB's roots in a religious sect banned three decades ago. Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim has called for a thorough investigation and swift action against any perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

