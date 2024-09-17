Left Menu

Supreme Court Closes Case Against Army Personnel in Nagaland Ambush Botch

The Supreme Court has closed criminal proceedings against 30 Army personnel accused of killing 13 civilians in a botched 2021 operation in Nagaland. The court noted that the case could proceed if the Centre sanctions their prosecution. Nagaland's government contends it has sufficient evidence against the personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:07 IST
Supreme Court Closes Case Against Army Personnel in Nagaland Ambush Botch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ended criminal proceedings against 30 Army personnel who were implicated in the deaths of 13 civilians during a failed ambush in Nagaland's Mon district in 2021. However, the court indicated that prosecution might proceed if the Centre grants sanction.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale also noted that the decision would not inhibit the Army from implementing any internal disciplinary measures against the involved personnel. The Nagaland government is concurrently challenging the Centre's refusal to grant sanction for prosecution in separate legal proceedings.

The apex court's decision comes in response to petitions filed by the wives of the Army personnel, including a major, seeking the closure of the Nagaland police's case. The wives argue that the state government lacks jurisdiction to prosecute the Army personnel due to the immunity provided under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). They assert that prosecution cannot proceed without prior sanction from the Centre. Previously, the top court had stayed the prosecution based on pleas from the personnel's wives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024