Supreme Court Closes Case Against Army Personnel in Nagaland Ambush Botch

The Supreme Court has ended criminal proceedings against 30 Army personnel who were implicated in the deaths of 13 civilians during a failed ambush in Nagaland's Mon district in 2021. However, the court indicated that prosecution might proceed if the Centre grants sanction.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and P B Varale also noted that the decision would not inhibit the Army from implementing any internal disciplinary measures against the involved personnel. The Nagaland government is concurrently challenging the Centre's refusal to grant sanction for prosecution in separate legal proceedings.

The apex court's decision comes in response to petitions filed by the wives of the Army personnel, including a major, seeking the closure of the Nagaland police's case. The wives argue that the state government lacks jurisdiction to prosecute the Army personnel due to the immunity provided under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). They assert that prosecution cannot proceed without prior sanction from the Centre. Previously, the top court had stayed the prosecution based on pleas from the personnel's wives.

