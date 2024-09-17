Supreme Court Seeks Clarification on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute
The Supreme Court has asked Muslim parties to confirm if an appeal against an order by a single-judge of Allahabad High Court can be made to a division bench. This involves the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. The court has deferred further hearings to November 4, considering various legal complexities.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, urged the Muslim parties involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute to clarify if they can appeal a single-judge order from the Allahabad High Court before a division bench. This order had rejected their petition against the maintainability of 18 related cases.
Initially contemplating issuing notice to the Hindu factions, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar, reserved further hearings on the appeal for November 4. The court highlighted the necessity of resolving several intricate legal issues before proceeding further.
Senior advocate Madhavi Divan and advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, posited that the previously halted survey of the Idgah complex ought to be resumed. Meanwhile, lawyer Tasneem Ahmadi, for the Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust, was tasked with determining if an appeal against the initial order could be pursued with a higher bench in the Allahabad High Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Muslim Side Moves Supreme Court Against Allahabad High Court's Verdict
Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust Moves Supreme Court Over Dismissal of Objections by Allahabad High Court
Supreme Court Stays Allahabad High Court Order on 69,000 Assistant Teachers Selection
Default Bail Granted to Alleged PFI Member by Allahabad High Court