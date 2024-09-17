Supreme Court Seeks Clarification on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, urged the Muslim parties involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute to clarify if they can appeal a single-judge order from the Allahabad High Court before a division bench. This order had rejected their petition against the maintainability of 18 related cases.

Initially contemplating issuing notice to the Hindu factions, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar, reserved further hearings on the appeal for November 4. The court highlighted the necessity of resolving several intricate legal issues before proceeding further.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan and advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, posited that the previously halted survey of the Idgah complex ought to be resumed. Meanwhile, lawyer Tasneem Ahmadi, for the Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust, was tasked with determining if an appeal against the initial order could be pursued with a higher bench in the Allahabad High Court.

