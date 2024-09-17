Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks Clarification on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute

The Supreme Court has asked Muslim parties to confirm if an appeal against an order by a single-judge of Allahabad High Court can be made to a division bench. This involves the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura. The court has deferred further hearings to November 4, considering various legal complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:17 IST
Supreme Court Seeks Clarification on Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute
Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, urged the Muslim parties involved in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute to clarify if they can appeal a single-judge order from the Allahabad High Court before a division bench. This order had rejected their petition against the maintainability of 18 related cases.

Initially contemplating issuing notice to the Hindu factions, the Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar, reserved further hearings on the appeal for November 4. The court highlighted the necessity of resolving several intricate legal issues before proceeding further.

Senior advocate Madhavi Divan and advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, posited that the previously halted survey of the Idgah complex ought to be resumed. Meanwhile, lawyer Tasneem Ahmadi, for the Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust, was tasked with determining if an appeal against the initial order could be pursued with a higher bench in the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024