Venezuela's Escalating Repression Under Maduro: UN Report

A U.N. report highlights President Nicolas Maduro's increasing oppressive measures to suppress peaceful protests in Venezuela following disputed elections. The report notes that authorities blocked opposition, controlled information, and targeted citizens. Allegations of human rights abuses are rising, and fear permeates the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent U.N. report has unveiled the Venezuelan government's enhanced repressive tactics under President Nicolas Maduro following the disputed election in July. According to the report, authorities suppressed peaceful protests, manipulated electoral outcomes, and targeted opposition figures like Edmundo Gonzalez, who fled to Spain seeking asylum.

The U.N. fact-finding mission, which could not gain direct access to Venezuela, conducted interviews remotely and in third countries. It reported that the government took systematic, coordinated steps to dismantle opposition movements, censor independent information, and stifle protests. Mission head Marta Valinas characterized the repression as a deliberate effort to quell dissent.

The report details shocking figures: over two dozen protest-related deaths and 2,400 arrests. It also highlights the 'knock knock' operations targeting government critics in poor neighborhoods, escalating human rights violations, including disappearances, torture, and cruel treatment, since 2019. The U.N. report marks a new low in Venezuela's rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

