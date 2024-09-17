Venezuela's Escalating Repression Under Maduro: UN Report

A recent U.N. report has unveiled the Venezuelan government's enhanced repressive tactics under President Nicolas Maduro following the disputed election in July. According to the report, authorities suppressed peaceful protests, manipulated electoral outcomes, and targeted opposition figures like Edmundo Gonzalez, who fled to Spain seeking asylum.

The U.N. fact-finding mission, which could not gain direct access to Venezuela, conducted interviews remotely and in third countries. It reported that the government took systematic, coordinated steps to dismantle opposition movements, censor independent information, and stifle protests. Mission head Marta Valinas characterized the repression as a deliberate effort to quell dissent.

The report details shocking figures: over two dozen protest-related deaths and 2,400 arrests. It also highlights the 'knock knock' operations targeting government critics in poor neighborhoods, escalating human rights violations, including disappearances, torture, and cruel treatment, since 2019. The U.N. report marks a new low in Venezuela's rule of law.

