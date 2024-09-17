Teenage Girl Allegedly Assaulted in Moving Car in Bihar
A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men in a moving car in Bihar’s Saharsa district. Police arrested one person and are searching for the remaining suspects. The incident was reported on September 14. A special investigation team is probing the case, and a medical report is awaited.
A teenage girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by three individuals in a moving car within Bihar's Saharsa district, according to police reports on Tuesday.
Law enforcement apprehended one suspect on Tuesday regarding the incident in the Sadar region.
'The victim on Monday filed a complaint at the Sadar police station, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by three men at gunpoint in a moving vehicle on the evening of September 14,' Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu informed PTI.
'Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and a special investigation team was formed to investigate the incident. The victim was sent for a medical examination, and the report is awaited,' he added.
The police have detained one individual in connection with the incident and have initiated a manhunt to locate the remaining two suspects, according to the SP.
The investigation is considering all angles, including the possibility that the crime was committed at gunpoint. The vehicle purportedly used in the crime has been confiscated, he noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
