Supreme Court Halts Illegal Property Demolitions

The Supreme Court ruled that any instance of illegal demolition violates the ethos of the Constitution. On Tuesday, the court ordered that no property demolitions be carried out without its permission until October 1.

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, highlighted that this order does not apply to unauthorized structures on public roads and footpaths. They stressed that the court would not tolerate illegal demolitions, stating, 'Even if there is one instance of illegal demolition, it is against the ethos of our Constitution.'

The Supreme Court's directive stems from multiple petitions alleging illegal property demolitions of crime suspects across various states. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that affected parties haven't approached the court because their structures were illegal and they had received proper notices. Meanwhile, the court addressed statements made post-September 2 hearing, urging cooperation from stakeholders, and plans to layout national guidelines for property demolitions.

