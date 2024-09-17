Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Illegal Property Demolitions

The Supreme Court declared that illegal demolitions violate the Constitution and ordered that no properties be demolished without its consent until October 1. This decision comes after petitions were filed alleging that properties of crime suspects were being demolished unlawfully. The court emphasized adherence to legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court ruled that any instance of illegal demolition violates the ethos of the Constitution. On Tuesday, the court ordered that no property demolitions be carried out without its permission until October 1.

The bench, comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, highlighted that this order does not apply to unauthorized structures on public roads and footpaths. They stressed that the court would not tolerate illegal demolitions, stating, 'Even if there is one instance of illegal demolition, it is against the ethos of our Constitution.'

The Supreme Court's directive stems from multiple petitions alleging illegal property demolitions of crime suspects across various states. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that affected parties haven't approached the court because their structures were illegal and they had received proper notices. Meanwhile, the court addressed statements made post-September 2 hearing, urging cooperation from stakeholders, and plans to layout national guidelines for property demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

