Dr. Sukanta Majumdar Inaugurates Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir, Launches Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Fortnight

Minister of State for Education & Development of the North Eastern Region, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, kicked off the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign by inaugurating a Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. During the event, he distributed Swachhata Kits to nearly 100 sanitation workers. The kits, which include essential items like shirts, caps, shoes, gloves, masks, and sweets, mark the beginning of a 15-day national cleanliness drive from September 17 to October 2, 2024.

Dr. Majumdar also administered a Swachhata Pledge, affirming the importance of cleanliness as a shared responsibility. A Swachhata anthem was played during the event to inspire participants. In his address, the Minister expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for embedding cleanliness into daily life and transforming it into a Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) initiative. He credited the Swachh Bharat Mission with significant achievements, such as the provision of toilets in every household, which has helped protect millions of children from diseases. Dr. Majumdar called for adopting Swachhata beyond token gestures, making it an integral part of life.

Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Shri K. Sanjay Murthy, echoed these sentiments, urging everyone to incorporate cleanliness into their routines to reduce the burden on sanitation workers. He outlined a comprehensive approach by the government, mapping sanitation workers' needs and connecting them with 6-7 major government initiatives. He also highlighted the active role of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and Autonomous Bodies in the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 campaign.

The SHS 2024 campaign is built on three pillars: Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari, Sampoorna Swachhata, and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs. The first focuses on public participation, advocacy, and awareness, with HEIs organizing cleanliness drives, sapling adoption under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, and various competitions and awareness campaigns. The second pillar centers on extensive cleanliness efforts, with HEIs partnering with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to identify Cleanliness Transformation Units (CTUs) for urban and rural areas. The third pillar, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, involves health check-ups, welfare camps, and access to government schemes for sanitation workers.

HEIs are also conducting activities like:

Waste segregation and zero-waste initiatives in college and hostel canteens.

Promoting eco-friendly supplies.

Public art campaigns using recycled materials.

Nukkad Natak (street plays) to raise awareness about waste management.

A standout project under the Swachhata Action Plan (SAP) is IIT Roorkee's development of a low-cost filter to treat arsenic and fluoride in groundwater, currently in use at a Haridwar hostel. Similarly, IIT Kharagpur has developed a bio-electric toilet that generates electricity during waste treatment.

The Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir will offer preventive healthcare, including occupational hazard awareness and menstrual hygiene education. A baseline survey of sanitation workers will be conducted to help them access government schemes. Additionally, students from Jamia Millia Islamia will create waste-to-art installations, while beautification efforts and waste management awareness campaigns will take place at Shastri Bhawan, including setting up selfie points and street vendor sensitization programs.

Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by PM Modi in 2014, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. SHS 2024 will culminate on October 2, Swachh Bharat Diwas, celebrating the mission's achievements with the theme "Swabhav Swachhata - Sanskaar Swachhata."