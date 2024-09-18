Kerala Government to Convene 12th Session of Assembly, Major Decisions Announced

The Kerala government has scheduled the 12th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly to commence on October 4, following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This session aims to address multiple key issues in the state.

In a bid to improve judicial efficiency, six mobile courts in various districts will be converted into regular judicial first-class magistrate courts. This conversion will entail the creation of 21 new posts, offering enhanced legal services to the public.

Additionally, a comprehensive family budget survey will be launched to establish a new consumer price index, in alignment with the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. The survey, set to use 2023-24 as its base year, will guide wage revisions. Further, the state government plans to expand the Cyber Park in Kozhikode by acquiring 20 cents of adjacent land as part of its broader commitment to bolster the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)