Case Registered for Insult of National Flag in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh police registered a case for allegedly insulting the national flag in Chhatarpur district, following a complaint by Vishva Hindu Parishad's Aman Sahu. An unidentified person reportedly hoisted the flag with Islamic inscriptions instead of the Ashok Chakra in Panya village. The incident went viral on social media and hurt patriotic sentiments.

Updated: 18-09-2024 16:29 IST
Case Registered for Insult of National Flag in Madhya Pradesh
  India

Madhya Pradesh police have taken action in response to a complaint about the alleged insult of the national flag in Chhatarpur district. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The controversial incident took place in Panya village within Bamnora Kala police station limits, about 100 km from the district headquarters. It was brought to light by Aman Sahu, Vishva Hindu Parishad's Ghuwara block secretary, who stated that the national flag was hoisted with Islamic inscriptions replacing the Ashok Chakra on September 13 and 14.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain disclosed that the police are vigorously investigating the matter, with the arrest of the unidentified accused expected soon. The incident, which was widely circulated on social media, has deeply offended patriotic individuals, according to Sahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

