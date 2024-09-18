Case Registered for Insult of National Flag in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh police have taken action in response to a complaint about the alleged insult of the national flag in Chhatarpur district. The case has been registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The controversial incident took place in Panya village within Bamnora Kala police station limits, about 100 km from the district headquarters. It was brought to light by Aman Sahu, Vishva Hindu Parishad's Ghuwara block secretary, who stated that the national flag was hoisted with Islamic inscriptions replacing the Ashok Chakra on September 13 and 14.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain disclosed that the police are vigorously investigating the matter, with the arrest of the unidentified accused expected soon. The incident, which was widely circulated on social media, has deeply offended patriotic individuals, according to Sahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)