Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:10 IST
President Engages Business Unity South Africa on National Health Insurance
The meeting, held on Tuesday and attended by the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health, as well as senior officials, was described by the Presidency as "constructive and forward-looking."
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently met with the leadership of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) to discuss the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act. The meeting, held on Tuesday and attended by the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health, as well as senior officials, was described by the Presidency as “constructive and forward-looking.”

According to the Presidency, both government and business leaders expressed a shared commitment to the NHI’s objectives, which aim to achieve universal health coverage and address inequalities within the healthcare system. The government affirmed its intention to engage with all stakeholders “in good faith” as discussions continue.

During the meeting, President Ramaphosa requested BUSA to submit specific proposals addressing outstanding concerns related to the NHI. This collaboration is part of the government's broader effort to reform healthcare and ensure that quality and affordable services are accessible to all South Africans.

In May, President Ramaphosa signed the NHI Bill into law, marking a significant step towards achieving a more equitable healthcare system. He characterized the initiative as a milestone in South Africa's quest for social justice, emphasizing that it aims to eliminate the deep-seated inequalities that have historically influenced healthcare access.

“This transformational healthcare initiative reinforces our constitutional commitment to progressively realize access to health services for all citizens,” Ramaphosa stated. He highlighted that the NHI aims to create a system ensuring equal healthcare access, regardless of an individual's social or economic status, thus alleviating the financial burdens often associated with medical care.

