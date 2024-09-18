Delhi Police Cracks Down on Arms Act Violations: Over 15,000 Cases Registered

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police has registered more than 15,000 cases under the Arms Act from January 1, 2020, to August 31, 2023, official data revealed.

According to a senior police officer, a total of 2,170 cases were registered in the first half of this year, leading to the seizure of 892 firearms, 2,546 bullets, and 2,074 sharp-edged weapons. The officer also confirmed that, over the last four and a half years, the police seized 6,650 firearms, 21,660 bullets, and 24,737 sharp-edged weapons in total.

A major drive was launched in 2022 to recover illegal sharp-edged weapons ordered from e-commerce websites, revealing that 3,693 cases last year resulted in significant seizures. Furthermore, the traffic police recently seized 500 sniper rifle bullets during a routine check in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area. The incident has been handed over to the anti-terror unit Special Cell for further investigation.

