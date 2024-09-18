Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Arms Act Violations: Over 15,000 Cases Registered

The Delhi Police has registered over 15,000 cases under the Arms Act from January 2020 to August 2023. They seized 6,650 firearms, 21,660 bullets, and 24,737 sharp-edged weapons. Major drives in 2022 and 2023 targeted illegal weapons from e-commerce and gangs in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police has registered more than 15,000 cases under the Arms Act from January 1, 2020, to August 31, 2023, official data revealed.

According to a senior police officer, a total of 2,170 cases were registered in the first half of this year, leading to the seizure of 892 firearms, 2,546 bullets, and 2,074 sharp-edged weapons. The officer also confirmed that, over the last four and a half years, the police seized 6,650 firearms, 21,660 bullets, and 24,737 sharp-edged weapons in total.

A major drive was launched in 2022 to recover illegal sharp-edged weapons ordered from e-commerce websites, revealing that 3,693 cases last year resulted in significant seizures. Furthermore, the traffic police recently seized 500 sniper rifle bullets during a routine check in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area. The incident has been handed over to the anti-terror unit Special Cell for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

