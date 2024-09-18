Left Menu

Court Acquits Accused in Acid Attack Case Due to Contradictory Evidence

After four years, a court acquitted a man accused of culpable homicide in an acid attack case due to contradictory witness statements and medical reports. The victim died during treatment, but reports showed his burns weren't severe. The court noted delays in filing a complaint and conflicting testimony from the victim and his brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:25 IST
In a significant ruling, a court has acquitted a man accused of culpable homicide in an acid attack case that transpired over four years ago. The judgment was made based on several contradictory accounts regarding the crime and the cause of death.

Additional Sessions Judge Subhash Kumar Mishra highlighted key disparities in witness statements and medical reports. Despite the victim's injuries from the acid attack, medical findings revealed that the burn area was less than nine percent of his body, and the cause of death remained uncertain.

The court noted inconsistent testimonies from the victim and his brother. Furthermore, delays in filing formal complaints added to the prosecution's inability to prove the case, resulting in the acquittal of the accused, Golu, under Section 304 of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

