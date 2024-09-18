Left Menu

Supreme Court of Cyprus Sacks Outspoken Auditor-General

Cyprus's Supreme Court ruled unanimously to dismiss auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides, citing inappropriate behavior and baseless allegations against cleared officials. Michaelides, a frequent whistleblower, was criticized for lack of restraint and objective judgment. The attorney-general pushed the dismissal. Michaelides contended the decision was a gag order on the Audit Office.

Nicosia | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a decisive move, Cyprus's Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday to dismiss the country's auditor-general, Odysseas Michaelides, following accusations by senior prosecutors of abuse of position. Michaelides, known for his whistleblowing activities, was found to have repeatedly shown inappropriate behavior and made unfounded allegations against various state officials.

The court cited Michaelides's lack of self-restraint and objective judgment, which were deemed inconsistent with the high authority of his office. In their verdict, the judges stated that his tendencies toward populism and misunderstanding of the rule of law principles posed a danger to how institutions should operate.

Michaelides, in response to the ruling, claimed it was effectively a gag order on the Audit Office, implying his actions had clashed with the established order. He had previously compiled reports on controversial issues, including corruption and flawed tender processes, but critics noted his selective and sometimes excessive targeting of individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

