Delhi High Court Grants Rs 10.5 Lakh Compensation to Sexual Abuse Survivor
The Delhi High Court granted a Rs 10.5 lakh compensation to a woman who was sexually abused by her father when she was a minor. The court recognized the severe mental trauma the victim endured and emphasized the importance of compensation in justice and rehabilitation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has awarded a Rs 10.5 lakh compensation to a woman who was sexually abused by her father as a minor, underscoring compensation as an essential component of justice.
The victim, who faced physical and sexual abuse in 2018 at age 17, received Rs 85,000 initially from a trial court. However, the High Court increased the sum, acknowledging her severe mental trauma and the need for rehabilitation.
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to disburse the additional Rs 9.65 lakh, highlighting the necessity of financial support for the victim's education and well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
26-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Rape of Minor in Kandhamal
Government School Teacher Booked for Sexual Harassment of Minor in Shimla
Neighbor Arrested for Raping Minor
22-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Raping Minor Boy in Mankhurd
Unexpected Political Shakeup: NDP Withdraws Support from Trudeau's Minority Government