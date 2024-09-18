Delhi High Court Grants Rs 10.5 Lakh Compensation to Sexual Abuse Survivor

The Delhi High Court has awarded a Rs 10.5 lakh compensation to a woman who was sexually abused by her father as a minor, underscoring compensation as an essential component of justice.

The victim, who faced physical and sexual abuse in 2018 at age 17, received Rs 85,000 initially from a trial court. However, the High Court increased the sum, acknowledging her severe mental trauma and the need for rehabilitation.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to disburse the additional Rs 9.65 lakh, highlighting the necessity of financial support for the victim's education and well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)