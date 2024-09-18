Left Menu

Delhi High Court Drops Charges Against Abuse Victim

The Delhi High Court has terminated charges against a woman accused of failing to report her daughter's sexual assault by her husband. The court recognized the woman as a victim of severe domestic abuse. Charges against her husband will proceed, while the woman's delay in reporting was deemed understandable due to trauma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:51 IST
Delhi High Court Drops Charges Against Abuse Victim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has closed the criminal proceedings against a woman accused of not reporting her 16-year-old daughter's sexual assault by her husband. The court emphasized that the woman herself was a victim of severe abuse in her matrimonial home.

Justice Anish Dayal quashed the charges under Section 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the woman, noting that prosecuting her would severely disadvantage both her and her daughter, who relies on her for support. The woman's husband, who allegedly committed repeated sexual assaults on their daughter, will still face trial.

The woman's subsequent timely reporting of the assault, despite severe threats from her husband and his family, was acknowledged by the court. It noted that the abuse the mother faced, which included sexual and physical violence, constituted significant mitigating circumstances for the delayed report. The case highlights the complexities of enforcing mandatory reporting laws in circumstances involving domestic abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024