Police Bust Child-Lifting Racket in Gurugram: Three Arrested
Gurugram police have busted a child-lifting racket, arresting three individuals, including two women. A 5-year-old boy, kidnapped on Tuesday, was rescued. The accused intended the child to beg on the streets. The police filed an FIR based on a complaint from the boy's father and swiftly apprehended the suspects.
Gurugram police have successfully dismantled a child-lifting racket, leading to the arrest of three people, including two women. The police rescued a five-year-old boy who had been kidnapped on Tuesday evening.
The boy's father reported the incident to the police, stating that an unknown woman abducted his son while he was playing on the street in Behrampur village. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered, and two special police teams were mobilized to locate the missing child. Late Tuesday night, the accused were apprehended in the Sector 52 area.
The suspects, identified as Varsha (27), Ashah alias Sapna (23), and her husband Mukul (27), confessed during interrogation that they planned to take the child to Bihar to make him beg on the streets. Further investigation is currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
