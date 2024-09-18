Left Menu

Arrest of Gangster's Wife in Connection with Air India Crew Member's Murder

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Kajal Khattri, wife of a jailed gangster, linked to the murder of Air India crew member Suraj Maan. Suraj was allegedly killed amid a gang war between two jailed gangsters Pravesh and Kapil Maan. Kajal Khattri was running Kapil's gang and is under further interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:03 IST
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday announced the arrest of Kajal Khattri, the wife of a jailed gangster, in connection with the murder of an Air India crew member in Greater Noida.

Officials revealed that the victim, Suraj Maan, was allegedly killed in January during a gang war between two imprisoned gang leaders, Pravesh Maan and Kapil Maan. Suraj Maan was the brother of Pravesh Maan.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia, Kajal Khattri, also known as 'lady don', was wanted for her role in the murder of Suraj Maan, who was shot dead on January 19. The Uttar Pradesh Police had previously announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to her capture.

'She is arrested by our team and further interrogated,' Bhatia said.

The feud between Kapil and Parvesh, which started in their native village of Khera Khurd in Delhi, escalated into a violent gang war with multiple casualties over the years. Following Kapil's incarceration, Kajal Khattri took over the leadership of his gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

