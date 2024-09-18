Suspension and Arrest of Kolkata Police Officer in Shocking RG Kar Hospital Case

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday suspended Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of Tala police station, following his arrest by the CBI in the case of the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, officials reported. The suspension was executed according to the West Bengal government's service rules.

According to these regulations, any government employee detained for over 48 hours, whether for preventive reasons or due to criminal proceedings, shall be deemed suspended by an order from their appointing authority.

Mondal, accused of tampering with evidence and delaying the FIR registration, was apprehended by the CBI on September 14. The incident took place on August 9 when a post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, located in the Tala police station area in north Kolkata.

