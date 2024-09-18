Global Takedown: Australian Police Infiltrate Criminal Communication App 'Ghost'

Australian police revealed Wednesday that they had infiltrated 'Ghost,' an encrypted communication app favored by criminals, resulting in dozens of arrests.

The app administrator, Jay Je Yoon Jung, 32, appeared in a Sydney court to face charges including supporting a criminal organization and benefiting from crimes. Jung, who remains in custody, will return to court in November.

Since joining a Europol-led taskforce in 2022, Australian authorities conducted raids and arrested 38 individuals across four states. Additional arrests were made in Canada, Sweden, Ireland, and Italy. Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney stated that monitoring the app had prevented 50 potential harms, including planned killings and kidnappings. The operation began in 2017, when Jung developed 'Ghost' specifically for criminal use.

(With inputs from agencies.)