U.S. Faces Greater Challenges with China Than During Cold War, Says Deputy Secretary of State

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has underscored that current competition with China presents greater challenges than those faced during the Cold War. Speaking before the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Campbell stressed the importance of maintaining a bipartisan approach toward China and bolstering U.S. naval shipbuilding capabilities.

Campbell remarked, 'Frankly, the Cold War pales in comparison to the multifaceted challenges that China presents. It's not just the military challenges. It's across the board. It's in the Global South. It is in technology.'

The Deputy Secretary's comments come amid escalating tensions and heightened concerns over China's growing power in various global sectors.

