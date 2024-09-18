Left Menu

Thoko Didiza Highlights Education and Peace as Pillars for Africa’s Future at Parliamentary Conference

Didiza underscored the urgent need for investment in education, asserting that economic challenges should not dictate the quality of education accessible to children.

Didiza’s remarks underscored the interconnectedness of education, peace, and democratic governance as essential components for a prosperous future in Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, addressed the Conference of Speakers of African National and Regional Parliaments at the Pan-African Parliament in Midrand, emphasizing that the education of African children in the 21st century hinges on achieving peace and stability across the continent.

During her remarks on the theme, “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa,” Didiza stressed the critical role of education in fostering development.

“While Africa enjoys relative peace, pockets of instability, terrorism, and threats persist in various regions. Our success in educating Africans for the future is closely linked to our ability to silence the guns and ensure stability. Proper education cannot thrive in environments marred by violence,” she stated.

Didiza underscored the urgent need for investment in education, asserting that economic challenges should not dictate the quality of education accessible to children. “This is an opportunity to rethink our budgeting processes and allocate more resources to education,” she said.

Highlighting South Africa's commitment to democracy, Didiza shared insights from the country's recent elections, noting that embracing democratic governance is vital for harnessing Africa's resources and fostering economic resilience. “Democracy is the golden route to peace, stability, and prosperity,” she emphasized.

In addressing international issues, Didiza reiterated South Africa's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, invoking the legacy of Nelson Mandela. “Our freedom is intertwined with the freedom of the Palestinian people. We call on the global community, particularly African Union Member States, to support the self-determination and freedom of oppressed peoples,” she concluded.

Didiza’s remarks underscored the interconnectedness of education, peace, and democratic governance as essential components for a prosperous future in Africa.

