Odisha Implements Stringent Safety Measures in Medical Institutions
In response to the Kolkata rape-murder incident, the Odisha government has developed a policy to ensure safety in healthcare facilities and health education institutions. The policy mandates prompt investigation and police involvement in incidents of violence, deployment of security personnel, and installation of CCTVs. Support services for staff will also be provided.
In the wake of the Kolkata rape-murder incident, the Odisha government has introduced a comprehensive policy to safeguard doctors, students, and medical personnel in healthcare facilities and health education institutions.
According to the Health and Family Welfare Department's notification, any violence against medical students must be promptly investigated, with an FIR filed within six hours by the institution's head. The district's superintendent of police is required to take swift legal action against the perpetrators.
The policy mandates 24/7 deployment of security guards, the installation of CCTV cameras at strategic locations, and the establishment of a control room for continuous monitoring. Institutions must also provide support services, including counseling and self-defense training, to address workplace stress and trauma.
