Delhi-NCR Mobile Theft Racket Busted

Police in Delhi-NCR arrested five men involved in stealing and selling mobile phones in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. Two separate operations led to the recovery of 150 stolen phones. The accused were previously linked to criminal activities and used to sell the phones at higher prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:21 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi-NCR police apprehended five men accused of mobile phone thefts and illegal sales across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In two meticulously planned operations, police recovered a total of 150 stolen phones from the suspects' possession. The first arrest took place in Rohini, capturing Piyush, 24, and Mayank, 20, both previously known to law enforcement for similar offenses.

According to police, they not only sold stolen phones locally but also extended their operations to neighboring countries.

In another operation, police detained three more individuals identified as Aman, 22, Aaftab, 22, and Harjeet Singh, 29, from the Shastri Park area, recovering 77 stolen mobile phones and a laptop.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey revealed that the gang mainly operated at night, targeting vulnerable areas across Delhi and NCR.

The extensive investigation continues as police delve deeper into the intricate network behind these thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

