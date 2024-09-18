High-Ranking Migration Officer Killed in Cap-Haitien
Kerwin Augustin, a high-ranking official with Haiti's National Office of Migration, was fatally shot near his residence in Cap-Haitien. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been made. This incident marks a rare occurrence in the relatively safe region.
In a shocking incident, Kerwin Augustin, a high-ranking official with Haiti's National Office of Migration, was killed on Wednesday in Cap-Haitien.
Augustin, who oversaw the northern region of Haiti, was shot near his house and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. A reporter from Radio Caraïbes, who was present at the scene, disclosed this information.
The attack was carried out by unidentified individuals aboard a motorcycle. The motive remains unknown, and so far, no one has been apprehended. Notably, Cap-Haitien is generally considered safer than the gang-controlled capital, Port-au-Prince.
