High-Ranking Migration Officer Killed in Cap-Haitien

In a shocking incident, Kerwin Augustin, a high-ranking official with Haiti's National Office of Migration, was killed on Wednesday in Cap-Haitien.

Augustin, who oversaw the northern region of Haiti, was shot near his house and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. A reporter from Radio Caraïbes, who was present at the scene, disclosed this information.

The attack was carried out by unidentified individuals aboard a motorcycle. The motive remains unknown, and so far, no one has been apprehended. Notably, Cap-Haitien is generally considered safer than the gang-controlled capital, Port-au-Prince.

