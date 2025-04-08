Court Rebukes Kannada Actor Darshan for Absence in High-Profile Murder Case Hearing

The City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru sharply rebuked Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for missing a hearing in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. Darshan's absence, attributed to severe back pain, was considered unacceptable by the presiding judge, emphasizing the necessity of personal appearance in such cases.

Darshan's legal team requested the release of Rs 75 lakh seized during a raid linked to the investigation, a decision pending the Income Tax department's response. Additionally, they sought the return of mobile phones taken during the probe. Meanwhile, co-accused were present, adhering to bail conditions.

The case revolves around the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, reportedly orchestrated by Darshan and associates following social media harassment of actress Pavithra Gowda. Both Darshan and Gowda, accused of murder and conspiracy, await further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)